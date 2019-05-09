Weather

Officials keeping close eye on rising Brazos River

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Fort Bend County is preparing for more heavy rainfall as Tuesday's storms continue to impact residents.

Officials said some areas saw up to 12 inches of rain.

More than a hundred homes in the unincorporated areas flooded. That doesn't include the city of Sugar Land, which is still gathering numbers.

The county said they're monitoring the Brazos River closely. It's already at a moderate flood stage in some areas.



"Currently, we are getting prepared to do a debris clean-up," said Fort Bend County Director of Roads and Bridges Mark Grant. "We want to wait and see what this level of rain is going to do because we may possibly have more homes that get flooded."

The county said they've learned a great deal since Hurricane Harvey.

"If we've learned anything from Harvey for this flash flood, is we're watching all the areas that can be impacted with a river that's expanding and slowly expanding, the county's emergency management coordinator Mark Flathouse. "We're making sure that we have all of our systems in place at the emergency operations center."



