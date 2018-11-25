The cold front came in on schedule so now get ready for a couple of breezy, cold days. 15-20 mph winds will combine with temps in the low 40s to give us feels like temps around 30 Monday morning. And you'll need that jacket all day. Even though it'll be sunny during the afternoon, temps will only rise to the cool lower and middle 50s.Tuesday won't be much better. After near freezing temps during the morning, high temps will remain below 60.Temps will warm significantly Thursday and Friday in advance of a powerful storm system expected to move into the plains. That system could bring strong thunderstorms to Texas Friday and Friday night. Next weekend looks great.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.