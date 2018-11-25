WEATHER

Houston Weather: Two days of cold weather coming

EMBED </>More Videos

It's going to feel like winter time again Monday morning with wind chills around freezing

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The cold front came in on schedule so now get ready for a couple of breezy, cold days. 15-20 mph winds will combine with temps in the low 40s to give us feels like temps around 30 Monday morning. And you'll need that jacket all day. Even though it'll be sunny during the afternoon, temps will only rise to the cool lower and middle 50s.

Tuesday won't be much better. After near freezing temps during the morning, high temps will remain below 60.

Temps will warm significantly Thursday and Friday in advance of a powerful storm system expected to move into the plains. That system could bring strong thunderstorms to Texas Friday and Friday night. Next weekend looks great.

Check the weather in your neighborhood with the free AccuWeather app for iPhone and Android today!



SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherweatherone minute weatherHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
20 vehicles involved in massive pile-up crash on I-70
180 flights canceled after winter wreaks havoc on holiday
Tips to prevent snow shoveling injuries
Fun facts about the North Pole
More Weather
Top Stories
Missing 2-year-old child found safe after Amber Alert
New report states climate change could damage U.S. economy
Camp Fire, deadliest in California history, is 100% contained
Government shuts down border as migrants march closer
Driver crashes into ambulance in Humble, police say
Vietnamese pork rolls made in Houston recalled due to listeria
Bob McNair's legacy to continue on through foundation
49ers release Reuben Foster after domestic violence arrest
Show More
Woman dies after plastic surgery complications in Mexico
Investigation underway for man shot dead at Chuck-E-Cheese
Texas A&M, LSU play 7 overtimes until Aggies win
From Spring to Winter
Pastor says game room found in church building isn't his
More News