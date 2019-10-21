eye on the gulf

No tropical development expected in the Atlantic in the next five days

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Atlantic is looking nice and clear right now with no tropical development expected in the next five days.

We have one disturbance in the Pacific well off to the southeast of the Hawaiian Islands. This disturbance has a 40% chance of developing into a tropical depression in the next 48 hours. This system is expected to move west-northwest at 10 mph.

Stay tuned for daily Tropical Updates as we round out the season.

During hurricane season, now is the time to remain prepared and make sure you download our ABC13 Houston app!
DOWNLOAD ABC13 HOUSTON NOW:
Available in the App Store
Get it on Google Play



SEE MORE: How to build a hurricane preparedness kit
EMBED More News Videos

Here's what you'll need to prepare for hurricane season.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherweathertropical weathereye on the gulf
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
EYE ON THE GULF
Mattress Mack helps launch Imelda Assistance Fund
2 local recovery centers open for Imelda victims
Tropical Storm Karen forms in the Atlantic
How to build a hurricane preparedness kit on a budget
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Tornado rips through Dallas, damaging homes and businesses
Here's how cold Houston will get from this front
Astros fans taunted in NY showed off Texas friendliness
Texas Election Day 2019: Your guide to voting
Meghan Markle says 1st year of marriage has been difficult
Get 5 tacos for $6 in honor of Jose Altuve's 5′6″ height
Houston barber makes buzz with Astros logo haircuts
Show More
Train derails in northeast Houston causing major traffic delays
Illinois boy, 11, completes half marathon in all 50 states
Sausage patties sold at Walmart may have Salmonella
'Stros fans hope to reunite young boy with forgotten glove at MMP
'Astros Baby' born right as the team took the field in Game 6
More TOP STORIES News