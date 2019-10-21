No tropical development expected in the Atlantic in the next five days

We have one disturbance in the Pacific well off to the southeast of the Hawaiian Islands. This disturbance has a 40% chance of developing into a tropical depression in the next 48 hours. This system is expected to move west-northwest at 10 mph.
Stay tuned for daily Tropical Updates as we round out the season.
During hurricane season, now is the time to remain prepared and make sure you download our ABC13 Houston app!
