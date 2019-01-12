Rain has moved out, and today we'll see Sunny skies with temps landing in the upper 60's! Get outside!Sunday through Tuesday should be mostly sunny and cool. Warmer and wetter weather will make a comeback late next week, followed by a major front late week. This one could drop us down near freezing next Saturday and Sunday nights!SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.