WEATHER

Houston Weather: Rain clears, Sun returns Saturday!

RAIN, RAIN GO AWAY! Sunny skies and cool temps coming up for this weekend!

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Rain has moved out, and today we'll see Sunny skies with temps landing in the upper 60's! Get outside!

Sunday through Tuesday should be mostly sunny and cool. Warmer and wetter weather will make a comeback late next week, followed by a major front late week. This one could drop us down near freezing next Saturday and Sunday nights!
