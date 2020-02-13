Beautiful weather continues Tuesday, impacts from Delta possible this week

RADAR MAPS:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Pleasant weather will continue Tuesday as dry air hangs around Houston, but we will be keeping a watchful eye on Delta for potential impacts here later this week.We'll start Tuesday with a crisp morning and lows in the upper 50s and low 60s. Sunshine will warm us back into the mid 80s with low humidity.Wednesday looks similar but some moisture will begin to return as Delta enters the Gulf of Mexico.At this time we expect minor impacts from Delta to begin Thursday along the coast as rough surf and big waves arrive, pushing tides 1-2 feet above normal. Moisture from Delta could bring us rain as early as Thursday night and continue into Friday. As long as the center stays to our east, our impacts should stay on the minor side, but remain guarded the next few days just in case it tracks a little closer than we're currently expecting.By the weekend we should be back in the sunshine with warm, sticky air pushing highs back toward 90. We'll have to wait until sometime after the weekend for our next fall front.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.