Weather

Beautiful weather continues Tuesday, impacts from Delta possible this week

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Pleasant weather will continue Tuesday as dry air hangs around Houston, but we will be keeping a watchful eye on Delta for potential impacts here later this week.

We'll start Tuesday with a crisp morning and lows in the upper 50s and low 60s. Sunshine will warm us back into the mid 80s with low humidity.

Wednesday looks similar but some moisture will begin to return as Delta enters the Gulf of Mexico.

At this time we expect minor impacts from Delta to begin Thursday along the coast as rough surf and big waves arrive, pushing tides 1-2 feet above normal. Moisture from Delta could bring us rain as early as Thursday night and continue into Friday. As long as the center stays to our east, our impacts should stay on the minor side, but remain guarded the next few days just in case it tracks a little closer than we're currently expecting.

By the weekend we should be back in the sunshine with warm, sticky air pushing highs back toward 90. We'll have to wait until sometime after the weekend for our next fall front.

RADAR MAPS:
Southeast Texas
Houston
Harris County

Galveston County
Montgomery/Walker/San Jacinto/Polk/Grimes Counties
Fort Bend/Wharton/Colorado Counties
Brazoria/Matagorda Counties

SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.

During hurricane season, remain prepared and make sure you download our ABC13 Houston app!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherhoustonweatherforecastone minute weather
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump back at White House; doctors say he's not 'out of the woods'
Bill O'Brien gives last remarks as Texans head coach and GM
Is Gov. Abbott planning on reopening bars soon?
Building too unstable after partial collapse killed 3
5 rescued, 46 arrested in Ft. Bend Co. sex trafficking sting
Woman with only $3 gets help from ABC13 to apply for rent money
Number of people in Houston-area testing still falling
Show More
Texas AG refuses to resign despite bribery allegations
7 Texas counties among most mail-in ballot rejections in US
Astros score 10 runs on hated rival Oakland to take Game 1
The top Twitter reactions after Bill O'Brien gets the boot
Timeline of former Texans coach and GM Bill O'Brien's career
More TOP STORIES News