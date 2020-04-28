eye on the gulf

TROPICAL UPDATE: NHC raises storm chances in Gulf to 70%

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- What was formerly Tropical Storm Amanda has weakened after making landfall in Guatemala, but the remnants of Amanda could reorganize in the Gulf of Mexico in the coming days.
The National Hurricane Center on Monday morning gave it a 70 percent chance of development over the next five days.

The remnants of the system will continue to move north and could end up over the Bay of Campeche by Monday evening, according to the National Hurricane Center. If it moves back over water, it could redevelop later this week. Heavy rainfall is expected to continue over southern Mexico during the next few days.

ABC13 meteorologists began watching the system that became Amanda last week as it formed in the Pacific Ocean.

This does not pose an immediate risk to the Texas coast, or to any one specific area, but forecast models are hinting at the possibility of this storm continuing it's northern trajectory and strengthening, so everyone along the Gulf Coast should be staying weather-aware over the coming days.

Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 to November 30.

