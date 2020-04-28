TROPICAL UPDATE: NHC Raises Storm Chances in Gulf to 60%

The National Hurricane Center on Sunday evening gave it a 60 percent chance of development over the next five days.
Well...ok.— Collin Myers (@collinabc13) May 31, 2020
TS Amanda in the E.Pac. will fall apart & remnants will move into the GOM by Monday, near the bay of Campeche.
There’s a chance this organizes into TS Cristobal or a TD. Either way, could be a heavy rainmaker. Bids watching.@abc13houstonhttps://t.co/zMrNKF6Ewn pic.twitter.com/ASZvjohBuE
The remnants of the system will continue to move north and could end up over the Bay of Campeche on Monday, according to the National Hurricane Center. If it moves back over water, it could redevelop mid-week. Heavy rainfall is expected to continue over southern Mexico during the next few days.
ABC13 meteorologists began watching the system that became Amanda last week as it formed in the Pacific Ocean.
This does not pose an immediate risk to the Texas coast, or to any one specific area, but forecast models are hinting at the possibility of this storm continuing it's northern trajectory and strengthening, so everyone along the Gulf Coast should be staying weather-aware over the coming days.
Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 to November 30.
Here are some resources that may help in preparation for hurricane season:
- You'll get a comprehensive video update on what's happening in the tropics at least once a day during Hurricane Season. The frequency of video updates will increase if there are threats in the Gulf.
- Pick up the ABC13 Hurricane Tracking Guide at your local Kroger. Most Krogers already have them stocked. Just look for your friendly cardboard Travis near the entrance.
During hurricane season, remain prepared and make sure you download our ABC13 Houston app!
SEE MORE: How to build a hurricane preparedness kit