Leave the heavy winter coat in the closet today. Meteorologist Travis Herzog says that a blanket of clouds is keeping temperatures in the upper 50s out the door, which is 20-25 degrees warmer than yesterday morning.The thick clouds will remain over Houston today. Even without the sunshine, temperatures will be milder with southeast winds blowing warmer air into the area.A few showers are possible this afternoon and evening, then Travis says a round of strong thunderstorms will rumble through Houston between midnight and sunrise Thursday.After the storms clear it will turn windy with gusts over 30 mph as a strong area of low pressure blows into the state.Unusually cold air in the upper atmosphere will circle around this low, and that could bring snow to north Texas Thursday night. Travis says if there's enough moisture left for the cold air to work with, snowflakes and/or ice pellets could briefly mix with the raindrops before sunrise Friday all the way down to I-10, but no accumulations are expected at this time.The winds will remain gusty on Friday, then settle down for the weekend. Travis says this weekend looks like a big improvement over last weekend. Instead of flooding rains, clouds, and highs in the 40s, we'll get sunshine and mild afternoons in the 60s.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.