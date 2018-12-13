EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=4890052" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Collin says it's going to be a windy Thursday and a wintry mix may make its way to Houston.

A round of rain and thunderstorms will continue to push east and leave the area around mid-morning.After the storms clear, it will turn windy with gusts over 30 mph as a strong area of low pressure blows into the state. The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory that includes Houston and Galveston starting 2 p.m. Thursday until 3 p.m. Friday.In addition, unusually cold air in the upper atmosphere will circle around this low, and that could bring snow to north Texas Thursday night. If there's enough moisture left for the cold air to work with, snowflakes and/or ice pellets could briefly mix with the raindrops before sunrise Friday all the way down to I-10, but no accumulations are expected at this time.The weekend looks like a big improvement over last weekend. Instead of flooding rains, clouds, and highs in the 40s, we'll get sunshine and mild afternoons in the 60s.