WEATHER

Houston Weather: Early rain, then winds and cooler temps

Here's a live look at rain with Mega Doppler radar

Next storm brings wind and rain Thursday and Friday
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A round of rain and thunderstorms will continue to push east and leave the area around mid-morning.

After the storms clear, it will turn windy with gusts over 30 mph as a strong area of low pressure blows into the state. The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory that includes Houston and Galveston starting 2 p.m. Thursday until 3 p.m. Friday.

In addition, unusually cold air in the upper atmosphere will circle around this low, and that could bring snow to north Texas Thursday night. If there's enough moisture left for the cold air to work with, snowflakes and/or ice pellets could briefly mix with the raindrops before sunrise Friday all the way down to I-10, but no accumulations are expected at this time.
The weekend looks like a big improvement over last weekend. Instead of flooding rains, clouds, and highs in the 40s, we'll get sunshine and mild afternoons in the 60s.

EMBED More News Videos

Collin says it's going to be a windy Thursday and a wintry mix may make its way to Houston.

Check the radar in your neighborhood with the free AccuWeather app for iPhone and Android today!


SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherweatherone minute weatherHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
How earthquakes are measured
Lake Conroe to reopen after heavy rain and debris forced closure
Rising of San Jacinto River due to rainfall leaves many nervous
Drivers forced to abandon vehicles on Houston flooded roads
More Weather
Top Stories
New details surface on driver accused in deadly Hwy 99 crash
13 Investigates: Earth-friendly recycling becoming more costly
Teen springs into action to save woman from assault
3 trapped in West Virginia coal mine for 5 days found alive
O'Rourke tops poll as possible Democratic nominee for 2020
Man accused of trying to kidnap teen while she was jogging
Former Houston Rockets' star helps boy with tumor on face
Smiling woman in Hyundai wanted for passing bad checks
Show More
Charlie 'Farewell' Morton: Astros lose starting arm to Rays
Win $100K for ditching your smartphone for 1 year
Truck community mourns the loss of two members killed in crash
Grandparents sentenced to prison for kidnapping grandson
Former Texas mayor taking steps towards 2020 campaign
More News