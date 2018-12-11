WEATHER

Houston Weather: Warmer on Wednesday, even without sunshine

Near normal temperatures can be expected on Wednesday ahead of the next storm arriving Thursday.

Next storm brings wind and rain Thursday and Friday
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Clouds are moving back across Texas tonight. Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller says that blanket of clouds will help keep temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s overnight, not nearly as cold as the last couple of nights.

The clouds will cover Houston on Wednesday. Even without the sunshine, temperatures should be a few degrees warmer with southeast winds blowing warmer air into the area.

We could see thunderstorms again late Wednesday and a few scattered showers on Thursday.

After the storms clear it will turn windy with gusts over 30 mph from the northwest. .

Unusually cold air in the upper atmosphere will circle around this low, and that could bring snow to north Texas Thursday night. Tm says if there's enough cold air a few snowflakes and/or ice pellets could mix with the raindrops on Friday.
