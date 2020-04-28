Next named storm likely to form soon

RADAR MAPS:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- While there are currently no active named storms in the Atlantic Basin, we do have two areas of potential development that we are keeping an eye on.One of those tropical waves, currently in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean, has a 90% chance of development over the next 5 days. Another wave in the Western Caribbean has a 30% chance of development over the next 5 days. Neither are likely to have any impact on our weather, but we'll continue to keep an eye on the tropics as this record-breaking hurricane season continues.The next named storm would be Epsilon.Hurricane season officially ends on the last day of November, but Texans can usually breathe a sigh of relief by mid-October once the jet stream shifts and fall cold fronts start pushing through the Lone Star State. We are almost there!You'll still want to continue to stay prepared and have your hurricane preparedness plan in place, just in case.Remember to check back with us online and on your streaming TV devices like Roku, Apple TV, etc.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.