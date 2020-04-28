eye on the gulf

Next named storm likely to form soon

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- While there are currently no active named storms in the Atlantic Basin, we do have two areas of potential development that we are keeping an eye on.

One of those tropical waves, currently in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean, has a 90% chance of development over the next 5 days. Another wave in the Western Caribbean has a 30% chance of development over the next 5 days. Neither are likely to have any impact on our weather, but we'll continue to keep an eye on the tropics as this record-breaking hurricane season continues.

The next named storm would be Epsilon.

Hurricane season officially ends on the last day of November, but Texans can usually breathe a sigh of relief by mid-October once the jet stream shifts and fall cold fronts start pushing through the Lone Star State. We are almost there!

You'll still want to continue to stay prepared and have your hurricane preparedness plan in place, just in case.

Remember to check back with us online and on your streaming TV devices like Roku, Apple TV, etc.



RADAR MAPS:
Southeast Texas
Houston
Harris County
Galveston County

Montgomery/Walker/San Jacinto/Polk/Grimes Counties
Fort Bend/Wharton/Colorado Counties
Brazoria/Matagorda Counties

SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.

During hurricane season, remain prepared and make sure you download our ABC13 Houston app!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherabc13 hurricane guidetropical weathereye on the gulfhurricane
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
EYE ON THE GULF
Yes, there's another Gulf storm, and people might be exhausted
Hwy 288 reopens after Beta turns it into lake
METRO resumes service for bus, METRORail, and Park & Ride
How 2020 hurricane season stacks up against 2005
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Astros' historic comeback falls short in ALCS Game 7
Harris Co. closing in on 600K early voters after 1st 5 days
George Floyd honored with bike ride through Third Ward
Popular Houston chef tests positive for COVID-19
5 injured in explosion at Virginia shopping center
I-10 westbound lanes reopen after early repair completion
New Harry Potter-themed bar arrives in downtown Houston
Show More
Man suspected of killing HFD investigator dies by suicide
Teachers demand a safe school reopening
Haunted hot spots: A look at Galveston's spookiest places
23-year-old man from Humble missing for 1 year now
Country musician Johnny Bush dies
More TOP STORIES News