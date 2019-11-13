Weather

Chilly and cloudy today with slight rain chances returning in the evening

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- We got our first freeze of the season in Houston Wednesday morning with a low temperatures of 30 degrees.

It'll remain cloudy and cold this afternoon. Highs will only warm to the upper 40s and low 50s.

Another cold, rainy weather system will blow into Houston overnight, so you'll want to keep the umbrella and warm jacket handy. Thursday morning's commute could be messy as scattered showers blow in ahead of our next cool front. Once again temperatures will be trapped in the 40s.

Once this weather system clears out Thursday evening, we'll get to enjoy abundant sunshine and warmer afternoons through the weekend.

Download the ABC13 Houston app in order to get weather, traffic and news alerts.

RADAR MAPS:
Southeast Texas
Houston
Harris County
Galveston County

Montgomery/Walker/San Jacinto/Polk/Grimes Counties
Fort Bend/Wharton/Colorado Counties
Brazoria/Matagorda Counties
SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherhoustonone minute weather
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Wild chase through quiet neighborhood picked up on doorbell cam
Cocaine mailed to Houston police with list of names
Man wanted in road rage shooting of student on Halloween
$100K in gold and silver up for grabs in Houston treasure hunt
Husband shot by intruder while cooking dinner
Disney Plus hits 10M subscribers in 1 day
Impeachment hearing witness says Trump pushed for Biden probe
Show More
Clinton Impeachment: Looking back at 1998 hearings
Alexa can't call 911 for you. Here's why.
Check into the hotel that's all about Nutella
Elton John announces 2 surprise shows in Houston
Try a New York style bagel without leaving Houston!
More TOP STORIES News