Next front arrives Friday, here's how it impacts the weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Beautiful cirrus clouds are returning to southeast Texas ahead of a Pacific cool front arriving early Friday.Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog says these cirrus clouds will likely keep our low temps around 50 at sunrise Thursday. An onshore wind will push up humidity levels into a comfortable range as temps climb into the mid 70s.Thursday night a Pacific cool front will approach Houston. This front could bring in an isolated shower Thursday night into Friday morning, but overall rain chances will remain below 20%. Travis says the front looks to arrive a few hours after sunrise, so you might wake up to a foggy sky before the front clears out the clouds. The good news is the front keeps the great weather going this weekend. Expect highs around 70 and lows around 50 both Saturday and Sunday.The great weather comes to an abrupt end Monday. An unusually warm surge of air will blow in on a southwest wind, pushing temps to 80 degrees. This warm up will be short-lived. Travis says a stronger cold front arriving Tuesday of next week will give us a better rain chance and even colder temperatures as we get deeper into December.