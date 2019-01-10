WEATHER

Houston Weather: Cool and dry through Thursday

Sunshine and slight breeze make a perfect combination heading into a warm weekend!

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Seasonably cool weather will continue today. Afternoon temps should peak in the lower 60s. A sprinkle is possible out west as a disturbance passes.

You'll notice a few more clouds on tomorrow but the significant rain should hold off until after midnight Friday night. At this time, we're not expecting any severe weather and the storms should be moving fast enough to keep flooding from becoming a concern.

Sunday through Tuesday should be mostly sunny and cool. Warmer and wetter weather will make a comeback late next week.
