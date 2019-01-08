WEATHER

Houston Weather: Seasonably cool temperatures return Wednesday

Everything you need to know about your Tuesday forecast with David Tillman

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A cool front will move across southeast Texas tonight. Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller says temperatures will drop into the low 50s by early Wednesday.

Drier, cooler weather will be in place Wednesday and Thursday. Another front will give us a better chance for thunderstorms late Friday into Saturday.
