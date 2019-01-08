A cool front will move across southeast Texas tonight. Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller says temperatures will drop into the low 50s by early Wednesday.Drier, cooler weather will be in place Wednesday and Thursday. Another front will give us a better chance for thunderstorms late Friday into Saturday.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.