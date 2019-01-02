WEATHER

Newly-elected Harris County judge prepares for first weather test ahead of potential flooding

Residents advised to clear leaves and any debris from drains in neighborhood ahead of storms.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The heavy rain expected over the next 24 hours will be the first weather test for Harris County's new judge, 27-year-old Lina Hidalgo.

The Democrat was sworn in just after midnight on Tuesday at NRG Center after defeating 11-year incumbent Ed Emmett in November.

RELATED: Harris County under new leadership as elected officials sworn in

Now as officials prepare for the flood threat, you can also do things to help lessen or eliminate the flooding on your street by cleaning the leaves from your drains.

When the rain does start to come down, here are the rivers and creeks that are of most concern when it comes to flooding:

--Trinity River
--East fork of the San Jacinto River
--Navasota River
--Cypress Creek
--Spring Creek

For newly-appointed Judge Hidalgo, this is going to be a big 24 hours. Just this week, she sat down with ABC13 to talk about anticipating her first emergency.

Hidalgo says she's been preparing since the election.

"Being ready for the next time it floods, being ready -- helping to recover from the last time it flooded and preparing for any type of disaster that might come our way. The most important priority is staying safe and making sure our community is protected," Hidalgo said.

Hidalgo says over the next couple months she wants to hear from you.

She'll be holding town halls and handing out surveys.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect through noon Thursday.

SEE ALSO: Flash Flood Watch in effect, messy evening commute expected

