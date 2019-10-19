eye on the gulf

Nestor made landfall in Florida Saturday afternoon as a post-tropical cyclone

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Former Tropical Storm Nestor made landfall as a post-tropical cyclone around 1 pm Saturday afternoon in St. Vincent, Florida. The storm moved into Florida bringing 45 mph winds, heavy rain, storm surge, and even tornadoes. The remnants of Nestor will continue to move northeast through Georgia and the Carolinas through the rest of the weekend.

No impacts are expected to Texas. Stay tuned for daily Tropical Updates as we round out the season.

