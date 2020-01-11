Neighbors believe tornado toppled trees in Spring

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- A Spring family is grateful to have each other and a little help from their friends after a scary close call during the storm.Just before 11 p.m. Friday, high winds toppled their neighbor's pine tree, crushing the roof of their home on Kuykendahl.The fallen tree left damage to their kitchen, sparking a gas leak.Homeowner Benjamin Bailey said protecting his 10-month-old daughter became priority one."The first thing we thought about was our baby," Bailey said.As neighbors ran to help, the Baileys evacuated their damaged house."We could smell (the gas)," Bailey said. "It was worse outside the home."Crews were able to disconnect the utilities to the home, stemming any danger from the gas leak.Friends from Conroe came to help the family, but clean-up will have to begin in the morning.The storm knocked out power to the entire neighborhood, leaving many in the dark early Saturday morning.Debris and tree branches littered the Bailey's street, and many neighbors believe a tornado may have touched down.