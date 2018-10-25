WEATHER

Galveston County residents drying out after nearly 9 inches of rain floods homes and streets

EMBED </>More Videos

Heavy rain causes flooding in several communities in Galveston County.

By
Even though the weather is supposed to be drying out on Thursday, some residents in Galveston County may still be dealing with the flooding left behind by the heavy rain.

In the La Marque area, high water covered the road at the corner of West Hunter near Highway 6.

The water appeared to be five to six inches deep, as some drivers were forced to park along the highway to avoid getting stuck.

Not far from there in the Bayou Vista area, meteorologist Travis Herzog says they took on nine inches of rain due to the storms.



Street flooding also happened quickly in Santa Fe, where a woman worked quickly to try to clear water out of her home using a bucket.

In the video, you can hear it doesn't take long for the water inside her home to hit the water on the outside, giving a sense of just how high it was outside her window.

EMBED More News Videos

BAILING OUT WATER: A homeowner with a bucket tried clearing water from her home after severe storms struck Santa Fe.


ABC13 viewer Joeda Hernandez shared photos of the flooding in Galveston from the Strand and Mechanic Street around midnight as a storm moved through.



It's been a wet last couple of months in Galveston County.

They dealt with heavy rains that caused major street flooding in September.

EMBED More News Videos

Galveston residents had fun with a unicorn float parade in the flooded streets

Follow Courtney Fischer on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherfloodingflash floodingrainGalveston County
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Drying out today, lots of sun for the weekend
Remnants of Willa to bring storms to parts of Texas
Hunter's Moon: The story behind full moon names
Unprecedented rain prompts boil-water notice for Austin
More Weather
Top Stories
Transgender student charged in brutal attack at Tomball High
Mom missing after leaving her kids in NW Houston store
Investigation into package sent to Biden, bombs sent to Dems
Suspicious package sent to Robert De Niro in Tribeca
TIMELINE: Suspicious devices mailed to high-profile figures
New drug to help fight the flu in a single pill
Death of 3-year-old forgotten in day care van ruled homicide
Santa Fe woman faces flood with hope and a bucket
Show More
'Protected' sex offender accused of grabbing 10-year-old girl
NEWS IN :60: Stories you need to know
Powerball jackpot still up for grabs grows to $750 million
Check your neighborhood for sex offenders on Halloween
2 women duct taped together wash up dead in Hudson River
More News