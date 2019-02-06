NEW: Dense Fog Advisory now out for our coastal regions (surprise, surprise). This sea fog is getting old, but we do have changes coming as early as tomorrow. Stronger winds will thin it out, then a front Thursday blows it away! https://t.co/hwzcFqoSkj pic.twitter.com/ptSJiC8QpW — Travis Herzog (@TravisABC13) February 5, 2019

A south wind and a little sunshine will help warm our temp to 80 today, a degree short of the record of 81. If you don't like the warmth, you're in luck. A strong cold front will move through tomorrow afternoon and send us back to winter.Mainly light rain will fall just behind the front as well. More light rain is possible on Friday. It may be cold enough for some sleet or freezing rain in the Hill Country, but not for us.You'll wake up Friday morning to temps in the lower 40s and feels like temps in the middle 30s. After another cold day Saturday, expect warmer weather for the second half of the weekend.We'll be back to the warm stuff early next week before another front moves in. That front will be a weak one so things look mild, not cold for Valentine's Day.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.