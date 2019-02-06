WEATHER

Houston Weather: Near record warmth today, strong cold front blows through tomorrow

EMBED </>More Videos

Tired of the foggy mornings? Elita says a cold front is coming that should help clear out the fog.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A south wind and a little sunshine will help warm our temp to 80 today, a degree short of the record of 81. If you don't like the warmth, you're in luck. A strong cold front will move through tomorrow afternoon and send us back to winter.



Mainly light rain will fall just behind the front as well. More light rain is possible on Friday. It may be cold enough for some sleet or freezing rain in the Hill Country, but not for us.
EMBED More News Videos

Chief Meterologist Travis Herzog walks us through the ongoing dense fog advisory and what to expect on Tuesday.


You'll wake up Friday morning to temps in the lower 40s and feels like temps in the middle 30s. After another cold day Saturday, expect warmer weather for the second half of the weekend.

We'll be back to the warm stuff early next week before another front moves in. That front will be a weak one so things look mild, not cold for Valentine's Day.
Check the weather in your neighborhood with the free AccuWeather app for iPhone and Android today!


SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherweatherone minute weatherweekend weatherHouston
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Dense sea fog blowing in again on Tuesday
It's Groundhog Day! Punxsutawney Phil did not see his shadow
Pharmacist delivers prescription on snowmobile to elderly couple
Sea fog to form near the coast and stay for several days
More Weather
Top Stories
Murdered Tomball woman was about to go on anniversary trip
Houston man found dead, partially buried in Florida
Suspected meth, cocaine among drugs seized during search
Deputies apprehend home invasion suspects in NW Harris Co.
Masked men reportedly rob armored truck at bank in W. Houston
Man admits he shot son in leg in Highlands, deputies say
Woman arrested for DWI was 4 times over the legal limit
Valet saves woman from mugging suspect who dragged her
Show More
HPD officer crashes transporting woman and 2 juveniles to jail
Tyra Banks to open 'Modelland' theme park in 2019
Houston athletes celebrate National Signing Day
Multiple bills aim to expand medical marijuana in Texas
Ram trucks recalled because steering could fail
More News