Near record high temps before cool front pushes across SE Texas

A cool front will pass through late this afternoon. Before it does, temps will get very close to the record high of 79. It'll be humid too.Temps and humidity levels will fall this evening. We'll be knocking on the door of the 50s by 10pm.Drier, cooler weather will be in place Wednesday and Thursday. Another front will give us a better chance for thunderstorms late Friday into Saturday.