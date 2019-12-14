Near record heat followed by a cold front

RADAR MAPS:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Another major temperature swing is about to hit Houston. Temperatures Sunday are expected to climb into the low 80s before tumbling on Monday behind a cold front.Clear skies should continue into the rest of Saturday evening before more cloud cover rolls in early Sunday. Patchy fog will also be possible late Saturday.A strong Gulf breeze will push temperatures up into the low 80s Sunday afternoon which will near the record of 82 degrees set back in 1995.Everything changes Monday. We'll start off at a balmy 70 around sunrise, then the cold front will blast in around noon, dropping temps into the 50s for the afternoon. There is a 60% chance for rain, but most of the rain will remain weak shower/storms. Stronger storms will be possible to the northeast of our area. It will turn colder and windy behind the front Monday night into Tuesday. As the wind settles down, temperatures will get colder, possibly dropping to near freezing Wednesday and Thursday of next week.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.