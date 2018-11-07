Rain and thunderstorm chances increase Wednesday through Friday as a strong cold front blows in to Houston.Highs will dip from the upper 80s today to the upper 50s by Friday. Strong storms capable of producing large hail will erupt this afternoon and evening as the cold front blows in from the north.The front will arrive early Thursday, leading to falling temperatures during the day. This front will bring messy weather both Thursday and Friday, but we should dry out by Friday evening.Clouds and cold weather will linger through the weekend with rain returning Sunday.The early outlook for next week indicates even colder air will come down the plains, possibly pushing temps near freezing in parts of southeast Texas. Houston's first morning in the 30s occurs on average by November 14th, but our first freeze doesn't normally occur until December 3rd.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.