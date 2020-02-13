Near record heat before a stormy cold front blows in

RADAR MAPS:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Get ready for some big temperatures swings this week. Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog says temperatures will soar to near record levels Wednesday ahead of a stormy cold front arriving Thursday.A few light rains showers will push through this evening before things dry out again overnight. Temperatures will hover around 70 through sunrise, then warm into the mid 80s Tuesday afternoon.Travis says it will feel hot by Wednesday as the temperature soars into the low 90s, challenging the record high of 92 from 1986.After the warm up, another stretch of active, stormy weather is possible starting Thursday afternoon as our next cold front approaches. Travis says this cold front will cool things off going into Easter weekend. It appears more storms are likely Saturday with rain possibly continuing into Easter morning. Travis says a stronger cold front arriving right after Easter Sunday could push our low temperatures down into the 40s next week!SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.