Weather

Near record heat before a stormy cold front blows in

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Get ready for some big temperatures swings this week. Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog says temperatures will soar to near record levels Wednesday ahead of a stormy cold front arriving Thursday.



A few light rains showers will push through this evening before things dry out again overnight. Temperatures will hover around 70 through sunrise, then warm into the mid 80s Tuesday afternoon.

Travis says it will feel hot by Wednesday as the temperature soars into the low 90s, challenging the record high of 92 from 1986.

After the warm up, another stretch of active, stormy weather is possible starting Thursday afternoon as our next cold front approaches. Travis says this cold front will cool things off going into Easter weekend. It appears more storms are likely Saturday with rain possibly continuing into Easter morning. Travis says a stronger cold front arriving right after Easter Sunday could push our low temperatures down into the 40s next week!

Download the ABC13 Houston app in order to get weather, traffic and news alerts.
RADAR MAPS:
Southeast Texas
Houston

Harris County
Galveston County
Montgomery/Walker/San Jacinto/Polk/Grimes Counties
Fort Bend/Wharton/Colorado Counties
Brazoria/Matagorda Counties
SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherhoustonone minute weather
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump tempers officials' grave coronavirus assessments with optimism
Houston COVID-19 cases top 1,145 in one month
How to know when you're no longer contagious with COVID-19
5-year-old dies a week after being hit by stray bullet
COVID-19 treatment being tested on 30 Texas City patients
Making a COVID-19 vaccine, as explained with M&M's
Flight attendant sings positive message during uncertain times
Show More
2 H-E-B workers reportedly test positive for COVID-19
18-year-old claims she would 'willfully spread' COVID-19
Man charged with kicking and hitting black lab dog
Dave Ward's wife is leaving the hospital
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson moved to intensive care
More TOP STORIES News