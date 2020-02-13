Our next round of storms could make for a messy Wednesday morning commute

RADAR MAPS:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- First widespread freeze of the season verified as temperatures Tuesday morning dipped into the upper 20s to low 30s. George Bush Intercontinental Airport briefly dropped to 30 degrees, four degrees shy of the record low. Afternoon temperatures will warm in the 60s as onshore winds return.Our next chance of rain comes Wednesday as our next storm system and cold front move in. You can expect showers and a few thunderstorms, especially Wednesday morning. Once the front passes, we'll have another dry, cool stretch of fall weather the rest of the week.The end of the week will bring drier conditions and cool temperatures.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and videos of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.