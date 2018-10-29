NEW: Dense Fog Advisory expanded into Harris County, mainly due to fog in the western suburbs. https://t.co/pAd8BkkGvb pic.twitter.com/NpCvnIUfqZ — Travis Herzog (@TravisABC13) October 29, 2018

The sunshine returns after a foggy start to Monday.We'll enjoy another mostly sunny afternoon with highs in the mid 80s. Our winds and humidity levels will increase on Tuesday, but it'll still be dry.A cool front blowing in Halloween evening could spark a line of strong thunderstorms during trick-or-treat time. These storms will blow in from the north and could pack gusty winds and hail.Once the storms clear out Thursday morning, temperatures will be significantly cooler for a couple of days with lows possibly reaching the upper 40s for the first time this fall.We'll enjoy another stretch of sunny, cool weather going into the first weekend of November, and we'll get an extra hour to enjoy it as the clocks fall back one hour Sunday.