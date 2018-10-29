WEEKEND WEATHER

ONE MINUTE WEATHER: Mostly sunny for now... stormy Halloween

EMBED </>More Videos

The timing of storms on Wednesday could affect trick-or-treaters, Travis says.

Tricky forecast for Halloween when a few storms could develop
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The sunshine returns after a foggy start to Monday.



We'll enjoy another mostly sunny afternoon with highs in the mid 80s. Our winds and humidity levels will increase on Tuesday, but it'll still be dry.

A cool front blowing in Halloween evening could spark a line of strong thunderstorms during trick-or-treat time. These storms will blow in from the north and could pack gusty winds and hail.



Once the storms clear out Thursday morning, temperatures will be significantly cooler for a couple of days with lows possibly reaching the upper 40s for the first time this fall.

We'll enjoy another stretch of sunny, cool weather going into the first weekend of November, and we'll get an extra hour to enjoy it as the clocks fall back one hour Sunday.

Check the radar in your neighborhood with the free AccuWeather app for iPhone and Android today!



SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherweatherweekend weatherHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEEKEND WEATHER
Everybody likes free: What to do in Houston that won't cost you
Hot and steamy conditions expected this weekend
Get ready for a lot of sunshine this weekend
Cold front brings showers and lightning to Houston
More weekend weather
WEATHER
Remnants of Willa to bring storms to parts of Texas
Austin lifts widespread boil water notice after 6 days
Hurricane wipes Hawaiian island off the map
Woman uses bucket to get floodwater out of Santa Fe home
More Weather
Top Stories
Rapper with Houston ties shot and killed in New Orleans
Rapist wanted for attack on 77-year-old woman
Migrant caravan halfway through journey to U.S.
Wrong-way driver killed after slamming into big rig on I-45
Mom of missing College Station 2-year-old arrested and charged
Student arrested after shooting at N. Carolina high school
Woman fired after racist rant against sisters waiting for AAA
Man shoots granddaughter after heated argument, police say
Show More
Check your neighborhood for sex offenders on Halloween
1 killed in 4-vehicle crash blocking Hwy 36 near Lake Jackson
Mom dies after giving premature birth to save daughter
Lion Air jet crashes into sea with 189 people on board
Vehicles found with holes drilled in gas tanks in Galveston
More News