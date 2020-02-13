Weather

Very isolated sea breeze storms possible Monday, but most will stay dry

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- We should see mostly clear skies to start the day on Monday.

Clouds will build by the afternoon and rain chances look minimal. A storm or two will be possible along the sea breeze but most of us will stay dry.

The heat ridge will continue to control our weather pattern for the first half of this week keeping rain chances slim.

Toward the end of next week, rain chances will rise slightly as the heat ridge backs away to the west. For now we have a 30% chance of thunderstorms in the forecast Friday through the weekend.

It looks like some deeper moisture may move in following this next weekend leading to better rain chances the week of the 17th.

