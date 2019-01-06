WEATHER

Houston Weather: More clouds on Monday

Meteorologist Rachel Briers lets you know if you need to grab a jacket for this evening's forecast.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
It was another beautiful day in SE Texas. Clouds have been slowly building in today and will continue to move in overnight. We also could see another round of patchy fog as we head into Monday morning.

In addition to more cloud cover, we should also see a few showers across the area tomorrow. This slight chance of rain will continue into Tuesday. A cold front will usher out any leftover rain late Tuesday evening.

