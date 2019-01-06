It was another beautiful day in SE Texas. Clouds have been slowly building in today and will continue to move in overnight. We also could see another round of patchy fog as we head into Monday morning.In addition to more cloud cover, we should also see a few showers across the area tomorrow. This slight chance of rain will continue into Tuesday. A cold front will usher out any leftover rain late Tuesday evening.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.