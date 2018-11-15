If you left your vehicle parked outside overnight, you might need to spend extra time defrosting the windshield. Meteorologist Travis Herzog says temperatures are again at or below freezing across most of Houston and the surrounding suburbs.Sunshine will warm us to near 60 this afternoon, the just about everyone stays above freezing tonight.We'll be warming back to normal by Saturday. Another front arriving late Sunday will bring a chance of rain and some cooler temperatures Monday, but it will stay well above freezing.Rain returns next week, just in time for holiday travel on Tuesday and Wednesday. Travis says rain could linger into Thanksgiving day with milder temperatures in the 60s and 70s.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.