Conditions could become favorable for tropical development in the northern Gulf early next week. Either way there's rain in my forecast for #Houston. Keep monitoring the weather through the holiday weekend.#txwx #houwx #abc13 pic.twitter.com/bCWEZTjBKH — Tim Heller ABC13 (@HellerWeather) August 30, 2018

Grab your umbrella and keep your eye to the sky through the holiday weekend. Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller says there will be a few showers Friday with a partly cloudy sky and temperatures in the mid 90s.Moisture from the Gulf of Mexico will blow into Texas late in the weekend, producing more clouds and heavy downpours starting Sunday. Thundershowers are likely on Labor Day and Tuesday.Tim says another batch of moisture from a potential tropical wave could produce more showers toward the end of next week.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.