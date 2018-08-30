ONE MINUTE WEATHER

One Minute Weather: Chance of rain going up for the Labor Day Weekend

Here is your one-minute weather forecast with Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Grab your umbrella and keep your eye to the sky through the holiday weekend. Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller says there will be a few showers Friday with a partly cloudy sky and temperatures in the mid 90s.

Moisture from the Gulf of Mexico will blow into Texas late in the weekend, producing more clouds and heavy downpours starting Sunday. Thundershowers are likely on Labor Day and Tuesday.



Tim says another batch of moisture from a potential tropical wave could produce more showers toward the end of next week.

