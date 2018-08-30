EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=4087370" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Travis is keeping an eye on the tropics.

Grab your umbrella and keep your eye to the sky through the holiday weekend. Although there will be fewer showers around Thursday and Friday, the downpours are still possible. Meteorologist Travis Herzog says today the favored area for the rain will be along and south of I-10.Less rain means more heat. Temps will make it back the middle 90s on Thursday and Friday.Another large batch of tropical moisture blowing into Texas around Labor day will increase the odds of rain as we head into the first full week of September. We will have to monitor the Gulf for tropical development Labor Day and all next week as more tropical waves blows over the warm Gulf waters.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.