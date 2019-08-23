Weather

More tropical downpours possible this weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Another explosion of storms is expected offshore overnight, and Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog says this storms will impact some of our coastal communities before sunrise.

These storms will trigger additional thunderstorms development inland as the atmosphere warms up after sunrise. Areas south of I-10 that get the rain will likely pick up 1-3" with some isolated spots getting over 4". Street flooding and lightning will be the biggest threats. Gusty winds and isolated tornadoes are also possible but will be less common. The deep moisture will move away from us Sunday afternoon, bringing rain chances back down to 20% as Houston ISD returns to school Monday.

The last week of August brings more typical summer weather with hot afternoons and a small chance of a downpour. That pattern will change by Labor Day weekend as a cool front sliding down the Plains rolls into Texas and possibly all the way into Houston. Travis says this will bring us a drop in the humidity more than anything else, but some communities northeast of Houston could dip into the 60s at night. Travis also says we'll have to watch the Gulf after Labor Day for possible tropical development along the cool front.

EMBED More News Videos

Tropical wave expected to bring scattered storms today and Saturday



RADAR MAPS:
Southeast Texas
Houston
Harris County

Galveston County
Montgomery/Walker/San Jacinto/Polk/Grimes Counties
Fort Bend/Wharton/Colorado Counties
Brazoria/Matagorda Counties
SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherweatherone minute weather
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mom charged in high school student's shooting near Tomball
BOTCHED RAID: Former HPD officer charged with murder
HPD DRUG RAID TIMELINE: Before the raid to now
AMBER Alert issued for 6-year-old boy out of Waxahachie
Big Red's Bakery: The sweetest spot in Conroe
Do you like surfing? What about wakeboarding? Why not try motor surfing?!
Conroe man finds a new career with a rum and whiskey distillery
Show More
Conroe's museum of town's history, oilmen and ghosts?
Doctors find venomous brown recluse spider inside woman's ear
Get to know Abraham Toro, the Astros' switch-hitting prospect
Buzbee vows to end city contracts awarded to political donors
3 dead and 2 wounded at separate scenes in SE Houston
More TOP STORIES News