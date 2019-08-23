More tropical downpours possible this weekend

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5487940" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Tropical wave expected to bring scattered storms today and Saturday

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Another explosion of storms is expected offshore overnight, and Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog says this storms will impact some of our coastal communities before sunrise.These storms will trigger additional thunderstorms development inland as the atmosphere warms up after sunrise. Areas south of I-10 that get the rain will likely pick up 1-3" with some isolated spots getting over 4". Street flooding and lightning will be the biggest threats. Gusty winds and isolated tornadoes are also possible but will be less common. The deep moisture will move away from us Sunday afternoon, bringing rain chances back down to 20% as Houston ISD returns to school Monday.The last week of August brings more typical summer weather with hot afternoons and a small chance of a downpour. That pattern will change by Labor Day weekend as a cool front sliding down the Plains rolls into Texas and possibly all the way into Houston. Travis says this will bring us a drop in the humidity more than anything else, but some communities northeast of Houston could dip into the 60s at night. Travis also says we'll have to watch the Gulf after Labor Day for possible tropical development along the cool front.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.