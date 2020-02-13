More sunshine Thursday, rain chance returns Friday

RADAR MAPS:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you liked the weather Wednesday, you're going to love the weather Thursday!In the morning temperatures will dip into the low 40s, and you'll want a jacket if you're out and about before 8 a.m.We're expecting a mostly sunny sky to warm temperatures into the low 70s Thursday afternoon. High clouds will increase as we head into the evening ahead of our next weather system that could bring us rain showers Friday.Rain is possible both in the morning and the afternoon, but we should dry out as we head into Friday evening as the Pacific cold front blows in drier air. Right now Houston's rain chance is only 30%, but rain chances increase as you head eastward into Louisiana. While there could be a clap of thunder, we are not expecting any serious thunderstorms.The front blowing in Friday should usher in seasonal temperatures and gorgeous weather for the weekend. Saturday looks partly cloudy with lows in the 50s and highs near 70. Sunday will start colder in the 40s, but a nearly sunny sky will push afternoon highs back toward 70.While we can't yet completely rule it out, we are more than likely done with freezes this season. There are currently no freezes in our 10 day forecast, and the weather pattern is expected to get significantly warmer next week with highs in the 80s and lows in the 60s. You have to go back to the 1990s to find a freeze in mid-March or later. During the great February arctic outbreaks in the late 1800s, there were no more freezes beyond the first week of March, so if history is a guide, we are done with freezes for now.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and videos of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.