More storms Wednesday, watching a tropical low in the Gulf

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Wednesday will bring another chance for scattered downpours, and we'll be keeping a watchful eye on a tropical disturbance in the Gulf that could bring flood rains by Friday.

The storms could again start early in the morning Wednesday, but the coverage and amounts should generally be lower than what we experienced Tuesday. Temperatures will be rain-cooled, with highs in the upper 80s.

Thursday we should dry out ahead of a developing tropical weather system that could turn into a tropical depression or storm before reaching Texas Friday or Saturday.

At this time there is a 50% chance it develops into a tropical depression or storm in the next 5 days. Regardless of development, we believe southeast Texas will be on the wetter "dirty" side of the circulation, which would bring us a greater threat for flooding rains and rough seas along the coast. Rainfall projections are highly dependent on how much it develops and where the circulation tracks. Right now we expect 2-4" of rain to be common with some areas picking up over 6". Street flooding is most likely, but bayou, creek, and river flooding cannot be ruled out.

WATCH: Tropical wave in the Gulf could bring downpours to Houston later this week
A tropical wave over Cuba now has a 40% chance of development, but what does that mean for us as it moves toward Texas? ABC13's Elita Loresca shows you above.



As always our team will be monitoring the situation and will keep you calmly informed and aware of what the tropical wave is expected to do in the days ahead.

