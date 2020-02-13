Weather

More showers late this evening

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Now that the cold front has passed, the threat of big storms is over. We do have one more chance for showers late this evening as a disturbance passes through. It'll be breezy and cool so grab a jacket and an umbrella if you're heading out.

Another string of amazing, sunny weather returns Thursday through Saturday. We can expect cool mornings in the 40s and pleasant afternoons in the 70s, but there are no threats of a freeze. In fact, he says it might be the perfect time to plant your Spring garden!

Download the ABC13 Houston app in order to get weather, traffic and news alerts.
RADAR MAPS:
Southeast Texas
Houston

Harris County
Galveston County
Montgomery/Walker/San Jacinto/Polk/Grimes Counties
Fort Bend/Wharton/Colorado Counties
Brazoria/Matagorda Counties
SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherhoustonone minute weather
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'Presumptive case' of COVID-19 found in Fort Bend Co.
California officials announce 1st COVID-19 death in state
Houston couple among ship that changed destination amid coronavirus concerns
2020 Astros giveaways include rings and throwback uniforms
Owner ticketed after his dogs attacked a League City woman
Toyota adds 1.2M vehicles to fuel pump recall
Alex Trebek gives update on 1 year after cancer diagnosis
Show More
60 dolphins found stranded along Texas coast
Woman finds out plant she's watered for 2 years is fake
Teen bringing awareness to autism with jewelry business
150 families receiving help after Watson Grinding explosion
$100,000 check to fight COVID-19 signed by Pres. Trump
More TOP STORIES News