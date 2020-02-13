More showers late this evening

RADAR MAPS:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Now that the cold front has passed, the threat of big storms is over. We do have one more chance for showers late this evening as a disturbance passes through. It'll be breezy and cool so grab a jacket and an umbrella if you're heading out.Another string of amazing, sunny weather returns Thursday through Saturday. We can expect cool mornings in the 40s and pleasant afternoons in the 70s, but there are no threats of a freeze. In fact, he says it might be the perfect time to plant your Spring garden!SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.