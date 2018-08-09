More scattered downpours are expected to pop up in the afternoon heat today. Meteorologist Travis Herzog says any storms that pop up could dump a quick inch of rain along with small hail and gusty winds.The rain chance will climb a little more Friday and Saturday as another summer front stalls out in north Texas. Travis says flooding rains are possible near the stalled boundary, but the flood potential is low for Houston as we get more scattered downpours. Fewer storms are forecast for Sunday as another batch of dry, dusty air from Africa blows in.With the sky clearing late Sunday, Travis says the outlook is good for viewing the annual Perseid meteor shower, which peaks early Monday morning in the northeast sky.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.