One Minute Weather: Fewer showers for Wednesday

Fewer scattered showers for Wednesday but more rain for part of the weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Scattered thunderstorms are moving across the Houston area with frequent lightning and heavy rain. Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller says the rain should end by 8 PM this evening. But more storms are possible again Thursday afternoon.

The rain chance will climb Friday and Saturday as another summer front blows into our state and stalls out in north Texas. Tim says there's still a chance for scattered downpours, especially Saturday. Fewer storms are forecast for Sunday.

As the front lifts north on Sunday, the heat builds again next week.

