More rain, less heat Friday

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Rain chances are looking better for all of us Friday.



Friday starts off balmy around 80, but highs will peak near 90 instead of near 100.

That's because an upper-level low will move overhead, pushing a weak front closer to Houston and bringing higher chances for cooling downpours. We won't actually receive any cooler or drier air from this front, just rain-cooled air. This general pattern will linger into Saturday, but by Sunday and Labor Day, we're left with mostly dry and hotter weather.

A stronger cold front will push down the Plains after Labor Day. This front will collide with deep tropical moisture over Southeast Texas on Wednesday, bringing a better chance of needed showers and thunderstorms. We are now a little more confident the front will push all the way past the coast, ushering in a few days of heat and humidity relief. At this time we are forecasting highs in the 80s and lows in the 60s next Thursday through Saturday with a noticeable drop in the humidity.



