More rain, less heat Friday

We have some favorable rain chances over the next 7 days, especially Friday and next Wednesday. That's when an early season cool front will collide with tropical moisture over Texas. https://t.co/kYz1z4P7gd pic.twitter.com/JO2h9fDlsc— Travis Herzog (@TravisABC13) September 4, 2020
Friday starts off balmy around 80, but highs will peak near 90 instead of near 100.
That's because an upper-level low will move overhead, pushing a weak front closer to Houston and bringing higher chances for cooling downpours. We won't actually receive any cooler or drier air from this front, just rain-cooled air. This general pattern will linger into Saturday, but by Sunday and Labor Day, we're left with mostly dry and hotter weather.
A stronger cold front will push down the Plains after Labor Day. This front will collide with deep tropical moisture over Southeast Texas on Wednesday, bringing a better chance of needed showers and thunderstorms. We are now a little more confident the front will push all the way past the coast, ushering in a few days of heat and humidity relief. At this time we are forecasting highs in the 80s and lows in the 60s next Thursday through Saturday with a noticeable drop in the humidity.
RADAR MAPS:
Southeast Texas
Houston
Harris County
Galveston County
Montgomery/Walker/San Jacinto/Polk/Grimes Counties
Fort Bend/Wharton/Colorado Counties
Brazoria/Matagorda Counties
SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.
During hurricane season, remain prepared and make sure you download our ABC13 Houston app!