More rain, less heat Friday

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Rain chances are looking better for all of us Friday.Friday starts off balmy around 80, but highs will peak near 90 instead of near 100.That's because an upper-level low will move overhead, pushing a weak front closer to Houston and bringing higher chances for cooling downpours. We won't actually receive any cooler or drier air from this front, just rain-cooled air. This general pattern will linger into Saturday, but by Sunday and Labor Day, we're left with mostly dry and hotter weather.A stronger cold front will push down the Plains after Labor Day. This front will collide with deep tropical moisture over Southeast Texas on Wednesday, bringing a better chance of needed showers and thunderstorms. We are now a little more confident the front will push all the way past the coast, ushering in a few days of heat and humidity relief. At this time we are forecasting highs in the 80s and lows in the 60s next Thursday through Saturday with a noticeable drop in the humidity.