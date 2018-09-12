A Flash Flood Warning was issued for northern Galveston County and southern Harris County until 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.
The National Weather Service says League City, Texas City, Dickinson, Friendswood, La Marque, Santa Fe and Webster are just some of the areas that could experience flooding.
Strong showers were moving into already-hit areas.
Six inches of rain fell in about six hours on Tuesday in Dickinson, which was enough to overwhelm some drainage systems and send water into the homes of many people who are just now returning due to damage from Hurricane Harvey last year.
Many of the culverts and ditches are not designed to handle that amount of rapid, heavy rainfall.
City of Dickinson officials say they may have to rebuild much of the storm drainage systems to accommodate for the water.
"It's high time. We can't really wait for money. We need to do something with Hughes Road that has no culverts to stop this from happening, because this rain is not going to stop. We can have more of it at any time," said Louis Decker with the Dickinson City Council.
The heavy rain did cause street flooding in front of Hughes Road Elementary School. No water got inside the school.
Tuesday's rain was also a problem in Texas City, flooding the administration building at the College of the Mainland.
The building took on about two inches of water. Crews spent the day tearing off the baseboards and ripping up the carpets.
The building will remain closed through the end of the week, but classes will resume Wednesday morning.
On top of the flooding, the increased chances of a tropical depression forming in the Gulf of Mexico and ongoing recovery from Harvey has a lot of people anxious.
"It's understandable that when there is another storm brewing that people start to think this could happen again, and 'Oh my goodness, why is this happening out there?' There is this sense of hyper vigilance and wanting to know what could happen and also be prepared in ways that they may not have felt prepared for Hurricane Harvey," said University of Houston Dept. of Psychology Professor Rheeda Walker.
A Red Cross Shelter has opened in Texas City for those who might need it ahead of Wednesday's storms and possible street flooding near the coast.
