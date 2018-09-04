ONE MINUTE WEATHER

One Minute Weather: More heavy storms possible this afternoon

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK)
More heavy storms are rolling in from the Gulf, this time the storms will keep moving instead of stalling near the coast.

We'll have fewer storms the rest of the week but afternoon downpours will still be possible. All of this rain will be unrelated to Gordon, which should make landfall along the central Gulf coast tonight.

