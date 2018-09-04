More heavy storms are rolling in from the Gulf, this time the storms will keep moving instead of stalling near the coast.We'll have fewer storms the rest of the week but afternoon downpours will still be possible. All of this rain will be unrelated to Gordon, which should make landfall along the central Gulf coast tonight.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.