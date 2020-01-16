Weather

More fog this evening, and again late Friday night

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A cold front will spark scattered showers this evening as it moves through. It'll also help dense fog to develop, especially south of Houston towards the coast.



Sea fog will remain an issue Friday night until a stronger cold front arrives Saturday afternoon. Behind the front, cooler and drier air will move in, bringing back sunshine, even if only for a few hours Saturday and Sunday. This front will also make for cool Chevron Houston Marathon weather with start time temps in the 40s.

Next week the weather pattern returns to gloomy, starting on MLK Day, but this time the highs will be in the 50s instead of the 70s. As moisture continues to overlap the cold air, it's possible some days won't warm out of the 40s.
