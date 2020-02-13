More fog overnight, better rain chance next week

RADAR MAPS:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Another round of dense fog is likely Saturday morning. If your neighborhood goes under a Dense Fog Advisory, that means the visibility outside is 1/4 mile or less.Temperatures will drop into the lower 60s as the fog forms. Once the fog burns off we should get abundant sunshine to warm temperatures into the lower 80s.Slightly drier air will blow in from the east, which means the best chance for an isolated showers will be west of Houston. With less moisture in the atmosphere, the chances for dense fog are lower for Sunday.Our next cool front looks to arrive Sunday night, bringing a small chance for a quick shower and seasonal temperatures to kick off Thanksgiving week.Another cool front will reach us Tuesday night with a slightly better chance for showers and thunderstorms that could linger into Wednesday morning. This front sets the stage for a pleasant Thanksgiving Days with a low in the 50s and a high in the 70s.A stronger cold front could bring stronger thunderstorms the Friday after Thanksgiving. The chance for rain will linger into Saturday morning. Otherwise, Saturday will be cooler and windy. Over Thanksgiving weekend we expect highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s and 50s.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and videos of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.