Houston Weather: More fog along the coast tonight, cold front Thursday blows it away

As the fog rolls out, expect some colder temperatures as we approach the end of the week.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Another dense fog advisory is in effect for our coastal regions until 11AM Wednesday.



Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog says the fog may not be as big of an issue for Houston Wednesday morning as the winds pick up in speed ahead of our next cold front. Stronger winds help thin out the fog, but it won't be until our next cold front arrives Thursday that the sea fog completely blows away.

Chief Meterologist Travis Herzog walks us through the ongoing dense fog advisory and what to expect on Tuesday.


Ahead of this front, high temperatures will challenge record highs in the low 80s Wednesday afternoon. There will be a small chance of rain as the jet stream sends clouds and weak disturbances over Houston, but Travis says that chance is only 20%.

The next cold front is expected to arrive Thursday afternoon. This front will bring a round of showers, blow away the sea fog, and drop high temperatures into the 40s and 50s for a couple of days. There is a small chance that light frozen precipitation could fall north of Houston Friday, but right now it looks like there won't be any travel impacts if anything frozen reaches the ground.

Travis says the weekend starts cold, but milder weather is expected Sunday. As humid air rolls back in Sunday night, sea fog may redevelop near the coast.

