Weather

More downpours Thursday, eye on the Gulf this weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- We'll get one more day of widely scattered downpours before the rain chance drops below 20% Friday and Saturday. Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog says there will still be enough moisture in the atmosphere Thursday to produce widely scattered downpours, especially in the afternoon.

High temps will likely reach into the low to mid 90s, above the average high of 91.

Our rain chance drops below 20% for Friday and Saturday as we watch a tropical low move into the Gulf.

Moisture wrapping around this broad circulation could bring us a boost in rain chances as early as Sunday. We will also need to monitor this low for possible tropical development given that we are in peak hurricane season. For now, it's just something to stay aware of while we wait for better data from the Hurricane Hunters, who are scheduled to fly into it Thursday afternoon.

RADAR MAPS:
Southeast Texas
Houston
Harris County

Galveston County
Montgomery/Walker/San Jacinto/Polk/Grimes Counties
Fort Bend/Wharton/Colorado Counties
Brazoria/Matagorda Counties
SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherweatherone minute weather
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family of 4 caught in fiery road rage shooting
Fisherman finds body in bag near Spring creek
2 arrested after 350 pigeons found trapped downtown
Mom says 4-year-old walked out of HISD school
HOUSTON DEBATE: Local actors stand in for the candidates
Mayor Pete dodges cameras before Houston Democratic debate
Houston mirrors the nation in 3rd Democratic debate
Show More
Orangutan named Pumpkin at Houston Zoo dies at 34
Oil tycoon T. Boone Pickens dies at age 91
Supreme Court allows broad enforcement of asylum limits
Iconic "Triangle Building" scheduled for demolition
Driver who nearly hit child with car in viral video arrested
More TOP STORIES News