HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- More 90-degree heat is expected until downpours arrive late this weekend.Friday and Saturday's weather looks hot and humid again with highs in the lower 90s. Rain chances will stay fairly low through Saturday, then rise substantially starting Sunday.We are expecting scattered, possibly heavy downpours for Sunday and Memorial Day. The upper low responsible for the rain could hang around for several days next week, which would bring a chance for daily downpours every afternoon as temperatures climb into the 80s.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.