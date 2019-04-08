severe weather

Montgomery Co. tornado confirmed during Sunday's storms

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A day after severe weather ravaged the Houston area, meteorologists confirmed a tornado touched down in Montgomery County.

On Sunday, an area west of Conroe had sightings of downed trees and power lines. The National Weather Service said the damage came from an EF-0 tornado, which is signified by wind speeds between 65 and 85 mph.

The tornado lasted just a minute and had a peak wind speed of 70 mph. It downed several trees, and that caused a trailer to sustain damage, the NWS reported.

The NWS completed a damage survey around the area. It initially reported straight winds caused damage near Bellaire and Southside Place. It was still determining whether a tornado blew through, but it still rated the damage similar to that of an EF-0 tornado.

RELATED: What are straight-line winds and how do they form

Also on Sunday, the NWS stated it found evidence of an EF-1 tornado in Pasadena. It elaborated the touchdown was along Shaver just south of Fairmont. The tornado caused a wall of a building to collapse.

The Pasadena tornado then tracked into a residential area, stripping and snapping large tree limbs, the NWS reported.

This tornado had a peak wind speed of 90 mph and it lasted just two minutes.

Despite the damage, no serious injuries were reported.

A full report of the damage is due for release later Monday.

RELATED:
