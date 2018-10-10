EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=4454140" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Michael is churning toward Florida, but people along the Texas Gulf Coast are still watching it closely.

The National Hurricane Center says Michael's eye has crossed from the Florida Panhandle into southwestern Georgia as a dangerous Category 3 storm, the strongest to hit that part of the state in recorded history.Maximum sustained winds of 115 mph were recorded in Seminole County, Georgia, Wednesday evening. The storm made landfall near Mexico Beach, Florida, as a catastrophic Category 4 hurricane earlier Wednesday afternoon.According to a 6 p.m. advisory, the storm was located 20 miles west-northwest of Bainbridge, Georgia, and 50 miles southwest of Albany, Georgia. It was moving north-northeast at 13 mph.Dangerous storm surge continues along the coast of the Florida Panhandle.Forecasters mark landfall as the place and time when the center of the eye strikes land. Minutes earlier, Michael's eyewall came ashore between Panama City and St. Vincent Island, and the hurricane center warned everyone inside the relative calm of the eye not to venture outside.Hurricane-force winds extended outward up to 45 miles from the center.Those winds were tearing some buildings apart in Panama City Beach. One beachfront structure under construction could be seen collapsing, and metal roofing material flew sideways across parking lots amid sheets of rain.By Thursday morning, the storm will move across Georgia and into South Carolina.Besides the dangerous storm surge, residents were told to prepare for torrential rain and major flooding, Scott said, with 4 to 8 inches of rain expected and even 12 inches possible in some areas.Scott called the storm "monstrous," adding, "We haven't seen anything like this in the Panhandle in decades."Florida State University has closed through Friday and the Pensacola International Airport is set to close Wednesday.At least 32 shelters have already opened in the Sunshine State, officials said.In Carrabelle, Florida, resident Cole Lauzau said she is planning to try riding out the storm at home with her roommate and their dog.They live across the street from a swamp, so Lauzau is bracing for water to rise up to their home.For now, Lauzau is trying to plan ahead, making sure they have enough water, food and sandbags."We're a little nervous," she told ABC News. "If we can possibly ride it out safely, we're going to try it. And if it gets much worse ... we will go."Warnings are in effect for more than 300 miles of coastline, the National Weather Service said.In Georgia, which will be hit by damaging winds and downed power lines, Gov. Nathan Deal on Tuesday declared a state of emergency for 92 of his state's counties.Scott has declared a state of emergency in 35 counties in Florida. President Donald Trump has approved an emergency declaration for Florida, permitting the federal government to provide resources and aid during the dangerous storm.In Alabama, where residents may see massive power outages, high winds and heavy rain, Gov. Kay Ivey issued a state of emergency statewide.North Carolina and South Carolina will likely see heavy rainfall, which could cause flooding in areas already damaged by last month's Hurricane Florence.