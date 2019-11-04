Weather

Moisture returns bringing back cloud cover and slight rain chances

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- After a beautiful weekend, warmer and increasing humidity expected to start off the work week.

Moisture will start to stream into Southeast Texas on Monday. This means we should see more cloud cover and some slight rain chances to start off your work week. Most of us will stay dry these days, but a few brief passing showers and storms can't be ruled out. It looks like we could see a little more sun Wednesday before our next big weather change comes on Thursday.

Our next cold front looks to roll through Thursday evening bringing cooler temperatures, scattered rain, and breezy winds. Drier air should start to move in by late morning on Friday.

