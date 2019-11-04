Weather

Moisture returns bringing back cloud cover and slight rain chances

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It was a beautiful Sunday with mostly sunny skies and mild temperatures.

Moisture will start to stream into Southeast Texas Sunday night into Monday morning. This means we should see more cloud cover and some slight chances of rain at the start off your work week. Most of us will stay dry these days, but a few passing showers and storms will be possible. It looks like we could see a little more sun Wednesday before our next big weather change comes on Thursday.

Our next cold front looks to roll through Thursday evening bringing cooler temperatures, scattered rain, and breezy winds. Drier air should start to move in by late morning on Friday.

Weekend Weather: Enjoy a dry weekend with low temps


