Moisture returning next week

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Daylight saving time is now over, so expect the daylight hours to feel a little different today.Winds start to veer back in from the southeast heading into next week and this will bring back the moisture. More cloud cover and some slight chances of rain will start off your work week. This same weather pattern will continue through Wednesday before our next big weather change rolls through on Thursday.Our next cold front looks to roll through Thursday evening bringing cooler temperatures, scattered rain, and breezy winds. Drier air should start to move in by late morning on Friday.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.